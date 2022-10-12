SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 13th Annual Thriller on C-Street will be making a few changes for those who wish to see the zombie-filled performance.

This year’s event will be held on Commercial Street on Saturday, October 15, however, instead of an afternoon performance, there will be four performances of the routine at four different locations starting at 7:00 p.m. They call this parade-style performance the Macabre Promenade.

The normal event was changed to help lessen the amount of traffic and congestion caused by the large performance. In previous years, about 2000 to 3000 people would show up on a block on Commercial street and many complained they were not able to see the performance. This updated version will have the zombies perform the routine several times in several locations.

The first performance will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Commercial between Lyon and Campbell.

The second will be between Boonville and Robberson.

The third will be held between Robberson and Jefferson.

The last performance will be between Benton and Washington.

Each performance is expected to begin 15 minutes apart.

Thriller on C-Street is a dance performance where several people, dressed as zombies, dance to Michael Jackson’s Thriller. The annual performance is produced and directed by Dance With Me, a dance class located in the Savoy Ballroom. The C-Street Zombie Corps class is specifically designed to teach the choreography of Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

For more information, go to https://www.dancewithme.us/