SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Bonsai Guy owner, Chris Cox, declared he has closed down his nursery due to theft at this weekend’s fall festival.

On The Bonsai Guy of Springfield, MO Facebook page, Cox wrote a post declaring that his business is effective immediately shut down. The post revealed that “A few bad apples along the way have broken my spirit” and that they have stolen decor and some bonsai trees while attending the Japanese Fall Festival.

Dear springfield. You win. I’m done. I really tried to bring something beautiful here. A few bad apples along the way have broken my spirt. If anyone you know suddenly has some really old Asian decor and some really old bonsai. They did not buy it at the Japanese fall Festival. They stole it at the Japanese fall Festival. Please do not ask me for donations any longer. Don’t ask me to be at your thing or speak at your thing. I won’t. I am no longer in business. The Bonsai Guy of Springfield, MO post at 1:00 p.m. Sept. 13

The message caused several commenters on the post to give their thoughts of sympathy and appreciation for the years given and anger towards the theft.

Just two days earlier, during the festival, Cox posted on his personal page, “At my favorite place doing what I love the most. Teaching, learning, discussion, and admiration for the ancient art of Bonsai.”

Here’s Cox at the 2022 Japanese Fall Festival:

Cox began his journey in the world of Bonsai around 2015 after returning from Afghanistan. After years of learning and selling bonsai out of his backyard, Cox opened his storefront downtown in February of 2020 on West Walnut Street. Cox also began teaching classes on the art.

Here is Cox visiting Ozarks Live: