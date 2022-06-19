SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On our Facebook page, we asked our viewers what was the best piece of advice their father had ever given.

Some advice was expressed through a joke, some were practical and almost all were heartfelt. Here are just a few of the nuggets of dad-wisdom shared with us:

“It doesn’t matter how people use the help you offer; only that you offer and aren’t selfish.” – Rebecca

“Before you marry a man, watch how he treats his mother, sisters, children and animals.” – Joy

“Don’t ever walk into a situation you can’t turn around and walk out of” – Matthew

“Don’t let me catch you in the back seat with a boy!” – Marti

“Measure twice, cut once!” – Lisa

“You can never go wrong doing what’s right” – Lynette

“Never let anyone tell you that you are good for nothing… you can always be used as a bad example.” – John

“Rise above it.” – Lacey

“If you’re gonna be stupid, you gotta be tough.” – Sarah

“Family before work” – Robert

“Better to be thought a fool then open your mouth and remove all doubt.” – Dean

“Just cause u have a new house doesn’t mean u won’t have dirty dishes.” – Zanita

“Any job worth doing is worth doing well” – Jim

“Never gamble unless you know you’re gonna win. I said dad that’s not gambling,he replied,you learn quick” – Mark

“Don’t eat the yellow snow” – Allen

Click here to read through the comments or leave your own!