SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – After a two-year hiatus, Jordan Valley Park’s Snowfest is back to help kids beat the summer heat.

Between noon and 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Jordan Valley Park, there will be a giant pile of “snow”─it’s actually ice shavings─ for the public to enjoy playing on.

The “snow” comes from the ice rink’s Zamboni which will be collecting shaved ice for the event. Usually, the rink has about an inch and a half of ice for the Zamboni to maintain, but today they are letting the ice get up to about two and a half inches so that they have an inch’s worth of ice shaving for Saturday’s event.

“It’s a funny juxtaposition because people are here with flip flops and shorts and mittens,” said Jenny Fillmer Edwards the Public Information Administrator for the Springfield-Greene County Park Board. “The snow is cold, so you probably want to bring some gloves, but it’s a hot day with cold snow and kids like to roll around in it and throw it around, and it’s just… it’s a lot of fun.”

There will also be inflatables, live music, concessions, and arts and crafts. The fountains will also be operating.

This year marks the 20th Anniversary of the Jordan Valley Park’s opening.