UPDATE 10:10 P.M.: Springfield Police Department announced shortly ago officers responded to the parking lot at the corner of Cherokee and Campbell to check a person with a weapon.

Upon arrival, a white male in his 30s displayed a rifle. Police said a responding officer then fired at the suspect, injuring them. That suspect later died at the hospital from his injuries.

The situation is still under active investigation.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– There’s been a heavy police presence in the area of the Bass Pro Catalog Outlet off of Cherokee Street and Campbell Avenue.

OzarksFirst has dispatched a team to the scene and will provide more details as that information is made available.

Currently it is unknown what police are responding to, but an ambulance was seen leaving the area.





This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.