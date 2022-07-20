SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is a new radio program created by The History Museum on the Square on 92.3 FM.

This week, host John Sellars spoke with Lynn Sanders. Sanders’ family ran the service station, the Standard Station, at the corner of Saint Louis and Glenstone right at the curve on Route 66 for 52 years.

“We had a really good time,” said Sellars. “Just telling interesting stories about what it was like back in the days of full-service gas stations where a person would drive in and the attendant would go out and check their oil, check the water, and wash the windshield and the back window and fill them up with gas all at the same time.”

Sellars said full-service disappeared when self-service took over.

Sanders also talked about how car designers would intentionally hide the gas filler.

“There wouldn’t be just.. a door, a flap on the side of the car, it’d be hidden behind the license plate or behind the tail light or… some odd place,” said Sellars.

Next week Sharing Stories of the Crossroads will be speaking with another automobile expert, Lynn Thompson with Thompson Sales. They have been the Cadillac dealer in Springfield for almost 100 years.

Previous episodes of Sharing Stories of the Crossroads can be found here.

For more information about the History Museum on the Square visit https://historymuseumonthesquare.org/.