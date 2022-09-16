SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A woman’s favorite Scratchers game ended up earning her a $100,000 prize when she bought it recently in Springfield.

A news release from the Missouri Lottery said the woman bought the Ca$h Plu$ Scratchers ticket at the Fast ‘N Friendly on West Division.

“You never, ever think that anything like that is going to happen to you,” the winner said in the news release.

“I was like, ‘Oh cool, I won!’” she said. “Next thing I know, I scratch it off and it’s $5,000. And the next one was $10,000. Then I started scratching like crazy!”

The winner said she plans to use some of the money she won to take a family trip to the ocean.

Missouri Lottery said players in Greene County won more than $52.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes during the last fiscal year. $21.6 million went to education programs in the county.