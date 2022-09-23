SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking people in the area to keep an eye out for two stolen motorcycles.

The motorcycles were taken from West Montclair Street near Battlefield and West Bypass early during the week of Sept. 19.

Descriptions of the missing motorcycles:

Black 2012 Kawasaki ZX10R | Missouri plate HM8BV

Green and black 2018 Kawasaki ZX10R | Missouri plate HX1V2





If you have seen these stolen motorcycles or know where they are, call the Greene County Crime Tip Hotline at 417-829-6230.