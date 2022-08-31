SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Today AAA put out a statement reminding holiday drivers of the importance of road safety for this Labor Day weekend.

Because of Missouri’s “Move Over” law, drivers must slow down and move anytime an emergency vehicle passes.

“We had more than 1,000 people killed on Missouri roadways last year alone,” said Nick Chabarria with AAA Missouri. “That number is extremely high.”

Chabarria said first responders have a higher call volume during holidays, and need to be able to respond on time.

AAA also said there have been 154 traffic accidents this year, three of which were fatal. 32 people have been injured.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Samual Carpenter said they are expecting to have all hands on deck this Labor Day weekend, and asking drivers to be extra cautious and aware while traveling to keep everyone safe.

“We have troopers that are working overtime specifically looking for those violations that do contribute to crashes,” said Sgt. Carpenter. “It’s not an inconvenience to make sure somebody can go home with their family at night.”