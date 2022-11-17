SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 28th Annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K returns to its in-person format in downtown Springfield.

The 5K walk/run will begin at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24, in front of the Springfield Expo Center.

According to a press release, the Turkey Trot is Springfield’s largest timed race of the year and the largest Thanksgiving Day 5K in Missouri, attracting more than 7,000 participants in 2019 before going virtual for two years. The Turkey Trot 5K is held rain, snow or shine.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Park Board Youth Recreation Scholarship Fund and the Developmental Center of the Ozarks. Turkey Trot also serves as one of the largest one-day food drives for Ozarks Food Harvest, which collected more than 9,000 lbs. of food at the 2019 event.

Register online at ParkBoard.org/TurkeyTrot, or deliver a paper form in person to Killian Sports Complex, 2141 E. Pythian St.