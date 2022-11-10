UPDATE: James Beach has been found safe, according to SPD.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police are asking for help in finding a missing man who officers believe could be in danger.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Carl James Beach. Beach is 80 years old, weighs 148 lbs. and is 5’5″. He has short grey hair and blue eyes.

Beach was last seen at his home at 640 S. Hazelnut in Springfield on Nov. 9 at about 3 p.m.

He drives a white Ford Fusion with a Missouri license plate of TC0Y2P.

Beach was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a jacket. According to SPD, Beach’s family indicated he wanted to go to the “casinos.” Beach used to go to casinos in Joplin, but he hasn’t visited a casino in years.

Anyone with information relating to his whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).