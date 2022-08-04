SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Wallethub conducted a study of 180 cities to see how the nation’s unemployment rate has changed over the last three years. Springfield is tied for the lowest unemployment rate.

The U.S. job market has recovered a lot from the damage done by the COVID-19 pandemic. The national unemployment rate is currently at 3.6%, which is 76% lower than the peak of 14.7% in April 2020. However, inflation at record highs could cause a surge in unemployment in the near future.

Wallethub found some cities’ jobs have weathered the storm better than others.

They took 180 cities’ unemployment rates from June 2022 and compared them to May 2022, June 2021, June 2020 and June 2019.

Springfield, Kansas City, and St. Louis made the top ten biggest decreases in the change in unemployment. Springfield tied with Miami and Manchester, New Hamshire with an unemployment rate of 2.00%. That gives them the lowest unemployment rate of the 180 cities.

Springfield, Kansas City, and St. Louis had the biggest decrease from May 2022 to June 2022 with a 13% to 17% drop.

You can find more results from the report here.