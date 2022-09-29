SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department’s weekly crime report focused on an increase in domestic violence.

SPD said instances of domestic assault are especially increasing in the southeast part of town. The report pointed out domestic violence is a crime that affects people of all social and economic groups.

The department shared some warning signs to look for that could indicate there is domestic abuse happening:

Jealousy or controlling behavior

Isolation from friends and family

Insults or verbal abuse

Threats to harm or kill partner or family members

The message said any time Springfield Police receive a call about domestic assault, they respond as soon as possible, and when needed officers will connect victims to resources at the Greene County Family Justice Center. The Family Justice Center houses partners such as Harmony House, The Victim Center, and Burrell Behavioral Health, as well as legal services.

Domestic violence victims may also need to obtain an order of protection against their abuser. Advocates at the Greene County Family Justice Center can help with that as well. This process also includes efforts to keep accused abusers behind bars during the investigation so victims have more time to get support.

A Stop the Violence conference is scheduled for Oct. 7 at Missouri State University. The event is free to attend and anyone is welcome. Space is limited, so pre-registration is required. A Zoom link is also available. You can register on the event’s web page.

Earlier this week, Harmony House told Ozarks First the shelter, which helps domestic violence victims who need a place to stay, is always at capacity. The Executive Director of Harmony House said it has a strategic plan to expand its services, but it is also focusing on education and prevention, by teaching people how to spot signs of domestic violence.

If you have been the victim of domestic violence, you can reach out to SPD at 417-864-1810 or the Greene County Family Justice Center at 417-874-2600.