SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police investigators said the deaths of a man and a woman Wednesday were a murder-suicide. Police also released the name of the two people involved.

The investigation began just before noon on Adams Street near Delaware Avenue when officers were called to check on a woman. Police said they heard her ex-boyfriend might be at the home to hurt her. Police got a search warrant and found the woman dead inside the home. She was identified as 57-year-old Cheryl Lamar.

Police found the suspect, 59-year-old Lydell Jackson in a mobile home on East Caravan Street. That’s just east of North Glenstone Avenue, north of Interstate 44. Police said Jackson barricaded himself inside. For several hours, officers tried to get Jackson to come out of the trailer.

After police got a search warrant, officers entered the trailer and found Jackson dead. Police said it appeared Jackson shot and killed himself. Springfield Police said this is the department’s ninth homicide of 2022.