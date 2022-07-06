UPDATE 6:05 P.M.: Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott said two people are in the hospital related to the crash at the intersection of Division and Washington. Further details on their conditions are not yet known.

The Sheriff’s Office said they are currently searching for a Hispanic man in his mid 20s who stole a black GMC Yukon, the same suspect who was seen driving a stolen blue Dodge Ram. After crashing the blue truck, the suspect got out of the car, and ran away to steal the black car.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is possibly armed.

More details on the crash and the condition of the two victims will be provided as it becomes available.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A police chase in Northern Springfield has led to at least three vehicles and one utility pole damaged as the suspect in the chase remains on the run.

Traffic at the intersection of Division Street and Washington Avenue is currently partially blocked and being redirected while authorities clear the scene of where the suspect crashed a stolen pickup truck, heavily damaging the area.

(KOLR)

According to Greene County Sheriff Deputies on the scene, the chase began after a deputy had ran the plates of a pickup truck, discovered the truck was stolen, and turned on their lights. The driver of the stolen truck then fled the scene, eventually crashing at the intersection.

Deputies said the driver then jumped out of the stolen truck, stole another vehicle and is still on the run. KOLR10 has dispatched a news team to the scene to gather more information.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.