Roderick Hebert was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for weapons possession (image: Greene Co, Jail)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man was sentenced in federal court Monday for illegally owning a gun.

A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice stated that 54-year-old Roderick E. Hebert pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in February 2022.

According to the release, Springfield Police stopped Hebert for speeding in November 2019 and at that time, he had active warrants for his arrest. When he got out of his car, a magazine containing .40 caliber ammunition fell out of the car, and then police found a .40 caliber pistol when they searched Hebert’s vehicle.

Hebert had prior felony convictions, including those for burglary and drug offenses, the DOJ said in its release. It is illegal under federal law for someone who has been convicted of a felony to possess guns or ammunition.

Hebert was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole.