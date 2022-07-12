SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A federal grand jury in Springfield indicted Anthony Cortez Lewis, 40, who is from Springfield Tuesday. Lewis is accused of possessing and selling drugs.

On June 23, 2022, Springfield Police Department executed a search warrant at a home associated with Lewis. Detectives found 825 grams of fentanyl in a blue duffle bag on the floor of the bedroom. While detectives searched the home, authorities say Lewis was seen conducting what appeared to be drug transactions near Sunshine Street and Ingram Mill.

Detectives conducted a traffic stop of the car which police say Lewis was dealing drugs from, leading to his arrest. He was taken to the Greene County jail.

During a strip search at Greene County Jail, personnel removed 17 individually packaged bags from Lewis’s body containing approximately 13.1 grams of an off-white substance. The substance resembled the same color and appearance as the fentanyl found at the home.

Lewis was indicted on one count of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.