SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – On Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, Springfield Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash at Sunshine and Luster at 3:17 pm.

James Perry, 29, of Springfield, was seen speeding eastbound on Sunshine on a white 2007 Suzuki GSX R750. Michael Esterl, 85, of Springfield, was making a left turn from westbound Sunshine to southbound Luster in his red 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when the motorcycle hit the passenger side of the van.

Perry was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, where he later died on Friday, Sept. 9. Perry’s family has been notified.

Springfield Police Department is investigating the circumstances involved in the crash.

This was the 18th fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield in 2022.