SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A man illegally residing in Springfield was sentenced this week for the sexual exploitation of an 11-year-old.

Alejandrino Velazquez-Hernandez, 34, pleaded guilty in February 2022 after admitting he used an 11-year-old child to produce child pornography from October 2020 to April 2021.

Velazquez-Hernandez had communicated with the victim over Facebook Messenger, through which the court said she sent him pornographic images and videos that he had requested. The two had made multiple plans to meet but were never left alone.

Velazquez-Hernandez is a citizen of Mexico and was illegally in the United States. He was previously ordered to be removed from the country after failing to appear to his immigration hearing in November of 2013.

Velazquez-Hernandez was sentenced to 17 years 6 months in federal prison without parole.