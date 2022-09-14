The last time Springfield Jazz Fest was held was in 2019. The festival returns in 2022 with a headlining concert from Bruce Hornsby

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The City of Springfield announced Wednesday that the Springfield Jazz Festival is returning in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The festival is scheduled for Sept. 24 and will feature a headlining concert from Bruce Hornsby at the Gillioz Theatre. Tickets for that show are on sale and can be purchased on the Gillioz Theatre’s website. Tickets cost between $45 and $75. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

As for the rest of the festival, music begins at noon on two downtown stages. These shows are free for anyone to watch.

Park Central Pavillion lineup:

12 p.m. – MSU Jazz Symposium I

1 p.m. – Evangel University Jazz Combo

2 p.m. – MSU Jazz Symposium II

3 p.m. – Royal Court Jazz Ensemble

4 p.m. – MSU Trombone Ensemble

Park Central East lineup:

12:30 p.m. – Robbing Ford

1:30 p.m. – Matt Harp Trio

2:30 p.m. – MOJO Lite

3:30 p.m. – Arthur Duncan Jazz Group

4:30 p.m. – Hamm/Aho/Morrison with Christin Bohrisch

5:30 p.m. – The Missouri Jazz Orchestra (MOJO)

According to a news release from the city, the Springfield Jazz Fest seeks to “broaden understanding and make new connections to enhance the quality of life for our community.”