SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Be prepared to see a higher-than-usual gas bill this winter.

Springfield’s City Utilities say there is a potential for more than a 30% spike in natural gas heating prices this winter.

This means that an average natural gas bill that was $160 last heating season could be as high as $200 this year.

“We know that the prices are just astronomical right now. We do the best we can to purchase our natural gas supplies throughout the year, but we purchase it in the off-season and store that and try to have it available or have that available for the peak winter heating seasons.” Says Joel Alexander with City Utilities.

Prices on the domestic natural gas market have not been this high since 2008 in the United States.

With inflation already taking a toll on people’s budgets, city utilities are preparing to help those who may have a tough time paying their bills this winter, through rebate options, and an emergency assistance program with OACAC (Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation).

“Bottom line is we want to do everything we can to help our customers not only offer options, but we also want to educate them on this situation that is going on,” says Alexander.