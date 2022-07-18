SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has reported that Greene County is seeing the highest rate of heat-related illness since 2018.

In a press release posted on July 18, more than 60 individuals have sought emergency medical attention to address symptoms caused by heat overexposure, nearly double the rate in 2021.

According to Ozarksfirst.com Meteorologist Natalie Nunn, the hottest temperatures of the year, if not the decade, will likely arrive over the weekend. Right now, temperatures later in the week appear to be close to 105°F. Some models are putting temperatures even higher over the weekend.

The health department is asking residents to take steps to protect themselves and their families from heat-related illness this summer.

According to the health department, heat exhaustion is the most common heat-related illness and can lead to dehydration.

Here are a few cooling centers available for those without shelter or air-conditioning during their normal hours of operation:

Jordan Valley Ice Park, 635 E. Trafficway

Chesterfield Family Center, 2511 W. Republic Rd.

Dan Kinney Family Center, 2701 S. Blackman Rd.

Doling Family Center, 310 E. Talmage St.

The Salvation Army Springfield, 1707 W. Chestnut from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday

The Park Board has also extended pool hours during heat advisories. Updated pool hours can be found at parkboard.org/aquatics.

Although not officially cooling centers, Springfield-Greene County Libraries are also a good option for those needing to stay out of the heat. A list of library hours and locations can be found at thelibrary.org/branches.