SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There are currently two cases of monkeypox reported in the state of Missouri, and 305 confirmed cases in the United States.

Springfield-Greene County Health issued a statement Wednesday and said monkeypox poses a low risk to the public. The virus does not spread easily unless people come in close, prolonged contact with someone who has the virus.

The health department said symptoms are often characterized by a blistering rash that can appear on the face, inside the mouth on the hands, chest, genitals or anus.

Other symptoms of monkeypox:

Fever

Headache

Chills

Exhaustion

Muscle and back aches

Swollen lymph nodes

Monkeypox spreads through prolonged close, often skin-to-skin contact with bodily fluids, blisters or rashes. Close, prolonged face-to-face contact can also put someone at risk as well as sexual or intimate contact of any kind and touching surfaces used by someone with monkeypox.

Springfield-Greene County Health said passing interactions that do not involve skin-to-skin contact with someone who has monkeypox are not likely to result in transmission.

Anyone who has symptoms or has had close contact with someone who has a confirmed case of monkeypox should call their doctor. Health care providers are asking anyone who thinks they have the virus not to walk into clinics, urgent care or emergency rooms to prevent exposure.

The health department created a webpage with more information about monkeypox.