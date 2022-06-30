SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People will soon be celebrating Independence Day and the Springfield Fire Department shared some reminders to enjoy the holiday safely.

Fireworks are prohibited in the city limits of the City of Springfield:

The Fire Code prohibits the possession, manufacture, storage, sales, handling, and discharge of fireworks within city limits.

Novelty items, described as snappers, party poppers, toy smoke devices or glowworms, and some sparklers are allowed but should be used with extreme care and under adult supervision.

According to the Missouri Division of Fire Safety, there were 485 emergency room visits related to fireworks in 2020. Of those 485 visits, 35 people were admitted to the hospital with serious injuries. Nearly 88% of all fireworks injuries occurred in the two-week period leading up to and following Independence Day (June 27 to July 11, 2020). Approximately half of these injuries were burns, and the most common injuries were to hands and fingers.

Most injured body parts by fireworks:

28%: hand or finger

24%: legs

19%: eyes

15%: head, face, or ear

10%: other

“Sparklers burn at temperatures of up to 2,000 degrees and are the leading cause of injuries around Fourth of July,” says Fire Chief David Pennington. “Children should be educated on how to avoid injury from sparklers and well-supervised by an adult during their use.”

“A safe and fun way to celebrate Independence Day is to attend one of the many community displays in and around the city,” Chief Pennington adds. “These displays are presented by professionals who have obtained the required permit and safety inspection by the Bureau of Fire Prevention to ensure the safety of the public.”