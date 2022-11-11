SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Crisis cold weather shelters in Springfield will be open Friday night, Nov. 11 as temperatures are expected to sink into the 20s.

A tweet from Springfield-Greene County Health said anyone needing shelter can get dinner and a ride by going to Pitts Chapel at 600 N. Benton Avenue at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Here is a list of shelters from the health department’s website.

East Sunshine Church of Christ3721 E Sunshine417-408-8076Men’s Shelter open when the temperature is 32 degrees F or below. Call ahead to ensure there is space. 
Grace United Methodist Church600 S Jefferson417-869-0765Women’s Shelter open when the temperature is 32 degrees F or below. Call ahead to ensure there is space. 
Asbury United Methodist Church1500 S Campbell Ave417-865-1335Adult Shelter open when the temperature is 32 degrees F or below. Pets welcome. Call ahead to ensure there is space. 
Unity Church of Springfield2214 E Seminole St 417-887-2214Adult Shelter open when the temperature is 32 degrees F or below. Call ahead to ensure there is space. 
The Connecting Grounds4341 W Chestnut Expy417-986-2552Family Shelter. Pets welcome. Call ahead to ensure there is space. Shelter open November 1-March 31.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church1609 N. Summitt Ave.417-869-3646Men’s Shelter open the two coldest nights of the week when the temperature is 32 degrees F or below. Call ahead to ensure there is space.
Revive 663839 W Chestnut Expy417-894-1167Adult Shelter. Pets Welcome. These are normally $10 to rent but are free on nights when the crisis cold weather shelters open. 

Shelters are open between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. between November 1 and March 1 on nights that the temperature is colder than 32 degrees overnight.

Community Partnership of the Ozarks arranged for vans to pick up people who need shelter. This weekend, (11/11-11/13) dinner will be at Pitts Chapel on Benton Avenue and rides will depart from there.