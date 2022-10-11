SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- On Tuesday, October 11, a Springfield City Council Review Committee responsible for allocating recovery aid from the federal government approved a recommendation to allocate approximately $7 million to support homeless services and affordable housing projects.

According to the City of Springfield, the proposal will include building a purpose-driven day center, constructing a non-congregant shelter, and allocating funds to provide services for the homeless and affordable home ownership.

Here is what the committee recommends:

$3 million for a day center

$2.8 million to the HOME-ARP program, which was established in 2021 to address the need for assistance for the homeless

$2.2 million for a non-congregant shelter

$650,000 for respite care for the homeless

$550,000 for affordable home ownership

If City Council passes the proposed bill, Springfield’s City’s Planning & Development Department will request proposals for four separate projects that will assist the homeless, those at risk of homelessness, domestic violence survivors, and those at great risk of housing instability in the Springfield community.

The first project seeks proposals for the development of affordable rental housing. The second project will seek proposals for the acquisition and development of a non-congregate shelter. The third project will seek proposals that provide supportive services, and the fourth project will seek proposals for affordable home ownership.

The Springfield City Council ARPA Review Committee also agreed to recommend allocating funds for the non-profit organization Court Approved Special Advocates (CASA) plans for a clubhouse and play space for foster children and for capital improvements at Lincoln Cemetery, a historic African-American cemetery.

The council bill will be presented at the October 17 Springfield City Council meeting for consideration.