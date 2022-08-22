SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Local musicians, The Wandering Found, have a chance to be the opening act for Audacy’s 9th Annual We Can Survive concert set at the Hollywood Bowl.

The Opening Act contest is a part of Audacy’s annual concert where 60 bands compete for the most votes to become the opening act for the show.

Springfield’s The Wandering Found has made it to the quarter-finals and is looking for support from their community. Not only can you vote, but supporters can also get voting credit by donating to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

“I think what’s most exciting for me… is like anytime you see something come from your hometown go to… like a very grand scale. There’s a little bit of you that went with them,” said drummer Payton Anderson. “Springfield and surrounding areas are also a part of this as well. Like, we can’t do it without you guys.”

In addition to performing at the show, the winner will get their own dressing room, exposure through the radio, and $10,000.

“We would donate $5000 to AFSP,” said the band, who have donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention before. “And use the other $5000 to invest back into the band to continue to create music for our fans.” said the band.

To cast your vote or donate to AFSP, click here.

For the 2021 We Can Survive concert, the winner opened for Doja Cat, Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Shawn Mendes, and The Kid Laroi.

The Wandering Found’s members are Thomas Yonke, Chris Mathisen, Payton Anderson, Carter Williams, and Jack Barnhart.