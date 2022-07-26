SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – On July 25, City Council members voted to award the Springfield Art Museum $3 million from the City of Springfield’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

“The Museum is thrilled to receive this significant public investment toward its capital improvement project,” said Museum Director Nick Nelson. “Coupled with the lead $5 million gift from The Sunderland Foundation, and substantial completion of critical grounds work to mitigate flood risk, the Museum is well on its way to meeting its fundraising goal and beginning construction and transformation of the education, lobby, administrative, and exhibition spaces.”

The 2028 campaign began in October 2021. The museum has already raised over $12 million toward its $25 million fundraising goal.

“We invite the community to learn more about the 2028 Campaign, the tax credits available, and make a charitable gift to help us reach our campaign goal,” continued Nelson.

In late 2022, the Fassnight Creek Greenway trail connection from the Museum’s grounds, through Phelps Grove Park, to Fassnight Park is scheduled for completion. This expansion is fully funded through federal Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) grants with a 20% match through the City of Springfield 1/8-cent Transportation Sales Tax.

With the recent ARPA funding, Nelson indicated that construction on the facility portion of the Museum Master Plan is slated to begin in mid-to-late 2024 to meet the federal requirements and deadlines.

More information about the Museum’s Master Plan and 2028 Campaign can be found at: https://sgfmuseum.org/258/Museum-Master-Plan.