The International Space Station flew over Hurricane Ian on Sept. 26, 2022. (Credit: NASA)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A tweet from the Springfield-Branson National airport Tuesday morning said that Hurricane Ian is affecting air travel in Florida.

“Expect Florida airport closures and many canceled and delayed flights in Florida and the general region,” the tweet said.

The Springfield-Branson National Airport also advised passengers to contact their airline for their flight status.

A check of Springfield’s flight schedule shows most flights are on time as of noon Tuesday.

Hurricane Ian, now a Category 3 storm emerged in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday morning with its sights set on the Tampa Bay area, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Springfield City Utilities sent electric line crews to Florida Tuesday morning to help repair the damage Hurricane Ian causes. Springfield is also represented by Convoy of Hope, which also sent supplies and infrastructure to support volunteers to the Tampa area.