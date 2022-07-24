SPRINGFIELD-Mo.- One person was injured after a shooting in Springfield early Sunday morning.

At 2:19 AM on Sunday morning, Springfield Police Department responded to a call about gunshots on the corner of Walnut Street and Scenic Avenue.

SPD searched the area but they could not locate a victim or suspect. According to SPD, a few hours later a woman went to a local emergency room for treatment of a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound. The woman said she was at the corner of Walnut and Scenic when she was shot.

The Springfield Police Department is investigating the situation and no arrests have been made in connection to this crime. Springfield Police asks anyone with information to call the police department (417-865-3624) or Crime Stoppers (417-869-8477).