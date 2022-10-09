SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- One person was injured after a shooting in Springfield on Sunday.

Around 6:22 pm on Sunday, October 9, Springfield Police Department responded to a call about gunshots on the 600 block of S. Glenn.

According to The Springfield Police Department, there was a disturbance prior to the shooting and the victim was not involved in this disturbance and did not know the shooting suspect.

The woman was shot in the abdomen following the disturbance. She was transported to a local hospital and is in stable but critical condition. The shooter fled the scene and is not in custody.

The Springfield Police Department is investigating the situation and no arrests have been made in connection to this crime. Springfield Police asks anyone with information to call the police department (417-865-3624) or Crime Stoppers (417-869-8477).