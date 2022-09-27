SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The City of Springfield’s SGF Yields pedestrian safety program is inviting families to light up some lanterns during October’s National Pedestrian Safety Month.

Lantern Walks encourage neighbors, schools, and families to build their own lanterns and walk together along a designated route through the neighborhood beginning at sunset. The idea is to show off the lanterns but to also learn about safety at various stations along the way.

Six neighborhoods will be hosting the Lantern Walk planned for 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1.

The neighborhoods participating in 2022 include Woodland Heights, West Central, Galloway Village, Greater Parkcrest, Rountree and Delaware. Individual neighborhood event details and route maps can be found at springfieldmo.gov/lanternwalk. Walkers are invited to join an event anywhere along a designated route.

Mayor Ken McClure will kick off Pedestrian Safety Month with a proclamation at 6:30 p.m., Oct. 1 near the intersection of Cherry Street and Pickwick Avenue, prior to the Rountree Neighborhood lantern walk event.

“Last year two neighborhoods organized their first Lantern Walks. They were very popular with children and parents,” says Mandy Buettgen-Quinn, City Traffic Safety Professional. “Not only do kids learn about walking safely, but they and their parents get to practice these safety skills along the way when parading their lanterns through the neighborhood.”