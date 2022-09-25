SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield Police Department is asking for the Springfields’ assistance in finding a missing man.

Anatoli Dvorschi, 71, is a 5-foot-8 man with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen around noon on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 3475 S. Euclid Ave.

He is wearing a dark green t-shirt, black or dark grey shorts, and flip-flops. He frequents the Sequiota Park area.

Dvorschi only speaks Russian. He also suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information relating to his whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).