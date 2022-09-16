SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police are investigating after a shooting on North Lyon Avenue near Calhoun Street Friday morning.

Police said officers were called to the area because gunshots were heard just before 10:15 Friday morning. When officers arrived, they found a man’s body in a car. Police said the man had been shot to death and that the wounds were not self-inflicted.

Lt. Mark Foos with SPD said officers believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public at this time.

Police have not released the man’s name and are not sharing suspect information as of 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division and the Homicide Response Team will be processing the scene and canvassing the nearby neighborhood to look for anyone who may have seen or heard anything.

This story is developing. We will share updates here as we learn more.