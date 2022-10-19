SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is a history radio program created by The History Museum on the Square on 92.3 FM.

This week, host John Sellars spoke with Gary Ellison, the caller for a square dancing group called the Wagon Wheelers. The Wagon Wheelers were one of the last performers on the Ozark Jubilee.

The Ozark Jubilee was a country music television show on ABC in the mid-1950s featuring top artists and stars of that time. The Springfield-based live show helped popularize country music drawing more than nine million viewers.

“He was 17 years old… and he was right there with Red Foley and the whole gang,” said Sellars. He said the two of them just chatted about Ellison’s time there and how the Ozarks Jubilee’s host, Red Foley, impacted his life.

Ellison also spoke about becoming the honorary Missouri Ragtime Piano Player in 1973.

Next week, Sellars will have the director of Maple Park Cemetery in the studio to talk about the history of the park and the famous people buried there.