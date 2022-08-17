SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is the radio program created by The History Museum on the Square on 92.3 FM that dives into the history of the Ozarks and the people in them.

This week, host John Sellars spoke with David Eslick and Rusty Worley who were heavily involved with the Birth Place of Route 66 Festival last weekend. The two told Sellars there was a turnout of 70,000 people who attended with over 700 cars.

This is the 10th annual celebration of the festival, though it’s actually been 12 years since conception due to the pandemic.

“It started as a little car show down at the corner of Grant and College and then it’s just morphed into something that’s absolutely huge,” said Sellars. “They close off all the streets downtown, they had a gigantic entertainment stage set up in the middle of the intersection of McDaniel and Jefferson with thousands of people down there to watch some of the music shows. And it is a hoot… it’s a lot of fun.”

Next week, Sellars will be interviewing Meg Pearson, Visitor Experience Coordinator at the History Museum on the Square. They will be discussing the upcoming activities the museum will be hosting such as walking tours, bus tours, and haunted location tours.