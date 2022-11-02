SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is a history-themed radio program created by The History Museum on the Square on 92.3 FM.

This week, host John Sellars spoke with Lynn Sanders and Mike Perry. Sanders’ family ran the service station, the Standard Station, at the corner of Saint Louis and Glenstone right at the curve on Route 66 for 52 years. Perry is the son of Bud Perry, the founder of Bud’s Tire on West College Street.

“It was a lot of fun, a lot of history and great stories about what it was like growing up, both of them as kids working for their fathers,” said Sellars.

Perry talked about how the murals on the shop are actually printed on vinyl. Over time it faded so he hired a graffiti artist to refurbish those paintings with spray paint.

