SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – To kick off Bass Pro Shops’ Santa’s Wonderland, Santa Claus will be visiting the shop for a free family event.

Bass Pro will be inviting families around the Ozarks to see Santa at the Springfield and Branson locations at 5:00 p.m. on November 5.

The free event will include popcorn, giveaways, and a parade through the parking lot. The event will continue inside with Christmas-related games, snacks, and refreshments.

Free photos with Santa will start on Sunday, November 6. Advance reservations are now available and dates will continue to open on a rolling basis seven days in advance.

Santa’s Wonderland experience will continue from November 6 to December 24.

To learn more and make a reservation, visit www.basspro.com/santa.