SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Salvation Army is offering families and citizens free children’s toys and food during its Gifts of the Season Program starting today.

Greene and Christian County households with children 16 and younger, seniors 60 and older, and disabled people will be able to participate in the charity’s program.

To participate in the program, bring the necessary documents to the Salvation Army at 1707 W. Chestnut Expressway:

A photo ID.

Proof of address via a monthly bill from September, October, or November, a current lease, or Section 8 paperwork.

For the disabled, an award letter.

You can bring the documents between 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. on Nov 7-11 and Nov. 14-18. Today, Nov. 7, there is an additional application window from 5-7 p.m.

Those who sign up can expect the assistance to be distributed on Dec. 15 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. for families and Dec. 14 from 9 a.m.-noon for seniors and disabled people. You’ll get your appointment time when you sign up for the program.