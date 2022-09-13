SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Dr. Bledsoe founded SAAB, formally known as the student African American Brotherhood, back in 1990, on the campus of Georgia Southwestern State University

He then decided in July of 2020 to move the headquarters to Springfield.

SAAB looks to better the lives of young African American men in more than 300 schools through brotherhood and mentorship.

“A family feels like you feel you’re in a community, you feel accepted, you feel at home,” said Allen Taylor a member of SAAB.

Here in Springfield, they have chapters at Missouri State University, Evangel University, and Ozarks Technical Community College, as well as five high schools and now some of the middle schools.

Dr. Bledsoe says that Springfield is the fastest expanding city out of the cities in all 40 states they have chapters in right now.

“The data suggests that we really need to work with young men to help them get through high school, college,” said Dr. Bledsoe, “I’m very intentional about how we engage young men, how we keep them committed, how we get them inspired.”