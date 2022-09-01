SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After the Springfield City Council approved a bill that allowed electric scooter — or “E-scooter” — rental companies to do business in the city in early August, one company is officially starting to rent out the machines today, Sept. 1.

Bird, an electric scooter rental franchise company based out of Los Angeles, is unleashing 20 scooters in Springfield’s downtown and Commercial Street districts, according to a press release from the city. The scooters will be tracked and kept within a geofenced area.

Courtesy of the City of Springfield

Maps of parking areas and in-depth looks at riding areas can be found on the City of Springfield’s website page about the program.

Communication Coordinator Kristen Milam told Ozarks First that once someone rides a scooter outside of the geofenced area, it shuts off.

Each scooter is also tracked by the rental company, so if someone decides to put on in the back of the truck, the rental company will come to collect it.

“Over the past year or so, City staff have been carefully preparing for the arrival of e-scooter companies in Springfield, wrote Grady Porter, an engineer for Public Works Traffic Engineering. “We worked alongside several interested companies and also conducted our own research into the benefits and potential drawbacks e-scooters offer. We believe we now have new municipal code in place that will help support micromobility companies while also avoiding some of the issues other communities have experienced.”

There are 23 designated scooter parking zones in the geofenced area. They’re framed with green paint and labeled with a decal that reads “Scooter Parking Only.” The scooters are not allowed to be driven on sidewalks. The scooters must be maintained by the companies that rent them out. The scooters must also be collected by the rental company if they’re left in a place that might pose some danger to the public.

The press release laid out other rules for the scooters:

The scooters can’t go above 15 mph. On greenway trails, they can only go up to 10 mph.

The scooters can’t be on roads with speed limits over 30 mph.

A driver’s license is required to rent a scooter.

Rentals stop at 10 p.m. every night. However, if someone rents one before 10 p.m. and goes past that time, the scooter will keep going until the ride has ended.

Missouri State University is also getting scooters today and will be holding a launch event at Bearhead Plaza from 1-3 p.m today. The scooters from MSU will also be run by Bird and can be used throughout the Springfield scooter zone.