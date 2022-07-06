SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drivers can expect various lane shifts along Divison Street between National and Glenstone avenues beginning the week of July 11 as road work begins related to the Division Street Reconstruction Project.

The project which was approved by voters in the 2019 City’s 1/4-cent Capital Sales Tax renewal, includes the complete rebuilding of Divison Street between National and Glenstone including new pavement, curb, and gutter as well as stormwater drainage improvements.

A new sidewalk will be constructed along the north side of the roadway and a multi-use path along the south side. Gas and water utility renewals will be conducted through a cost-share agreement with City Utilities.

“Any full closures of the roadway should be limited to nighttime hours so we can keep daytime traffic flowing as much as possible along this busy east-west corridor,” explains project manager Andy Haase. “Future traffic impacts will be shared with the public as soon as details are available.”

Construction is anticipated to cost approximately $4.7 million and will be funded through the ¼-cent Capital Improvement and the 1/8-cent Transportation sales taxes. Project construction is expected to last one year.