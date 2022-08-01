SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The heat is back this week.

Springfield-Greene County park board announced they will be extending their pool hours due to this week’s heat advisory.

“This has been a longstanding policy that we’ve had at the park board. Whenever there’s a heat advisory,” said Jenny Edwards with the park board.

Meador, Fassnight, and Silver Springs pools will all have different days and they will be open until 8:00 p.m. giving the community more time out in the water and out of the sun.

The park board also offers free cooling stations for everyone to use during the heat advisory.

“Those are basically the lobbies of our three family centers, as well as the lobby of Jordan Valley Ice Park,” said Jenny.

“It is a free place where you can come inside and rest in the air conditioning.”