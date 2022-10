Springfield Police are investigating a shooting in the 700 block of S. Nettleton Avenue that happened Wednesday afternoon.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police are investigating a shooting in west-central Springfield.

Ozarks First’s crew on the scene said there are at least six police cars there.

This happened on South Nettleton Avenue and State Street, just southeast of the Kansas Expressway and Mt. Vernon Street intersection.

A neighbor told Ozarks First that someone was taken away in an ambulance.

This story is developing and we are working to get more information from police.