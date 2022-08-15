SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Great Southern Bank Arena now has its name on the building just in time for the new semester.

Missouri State University’s Facebook page shared a few photos of the new sign of the former JQH Arena—now the Great Southern Bank Arena.

In 2019, the university announced the arena will have a different name after MSU received only $24.4 million of the $30 million the late John Q. Hammons pledged to help build the arena.

On April 21, 2022, Great Southern Bank gifted the Missouri State University Foundation $5.5 million and renamed the arena.

The semester begins on August 22.