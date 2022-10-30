SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On Wednesday, October 19, Dickerson Park Zoo South America keepers and staff greeted a new litter of capybara pups at the Springfield zoo.

The mother, Turkey, and the father, Sequoia had their first litter of four capybara pups almost two weeks ago, and as of Sunday, the pups are outside viewing the yard for visitors to see.

Pictures provided by Friends of the Zoo/Dickerson Park Zoo

“They may not choose to explore the outdoors just yet, but they will have the option,” said zoo spokeswoman Joey Powell.

Capybaras are native to South America and are the largest living rodent in the world. The sem-aquatic animals are also called water hogs.