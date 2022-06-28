SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After years of legal challenges, people who live in the Galloway Neighborhood will have a chance to vote on a rezoning that will allow a new development with shops and apartments along Lone Pine Avenue.

Monday night, Springfield City Council members approved an election date of November 8, 2022 for people to vote on the rezoning ordinance.

In July of 2020, city council members approved a rezoning request for a four-acre development right across from Sequiota Park in southeast Springfield. However, in the fall of 2020, a group against the development gathered 2,700 signatures against the rezoning, giving the city the choice to repeal the ordinance or send the issue to voters.

An election was planned for August 2021, but in May, a Greene County Circuit Court Judge blocked that election, paving the way for Elevation Enterprises LLC to build. The legal back and forth continued in June 2022, when an appeals court ruled unanimously that the lower court’s decision has been vacated and voters, in a special election – now set for November 8 – should determine whether the development moves forward or not.

People in the Galloway neighborhood who are against the development have cited concerns about traffic and flooding when opposing the project.