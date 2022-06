SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police said a pedestrian who was hit by a semi-truck in North Springfield Friday morning was trying to cross Kearney Street.

Police said the person who was hit suffered critical injuries but is in stable condition at a Springfield hospital.

SPD also said the initial investigation shows no negligence on the part of the semi-truck driver.

The crash happened at 10:30 a.m. Friday and closed westbound Kearney Street just east of Glenstone.