A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by an SUV the morning of 10/12/22

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police said someone crossing South National Avenue Wednesday morning has life-threatening injuries after being hit by an SUV.

Police said the person was crossing National Avenue, headed east when they were hit by the SUV, which was headed north. This happened near National and East Latoka Street just after 6 a.m.

The person who was hit was taken to the hospital, and police describe their injuries as “life-threatening.”

Police said they do not suspect the driver of the SUV was impaired.