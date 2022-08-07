SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – After being put on hold for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Springfield Reunion Club brought back the annual Park Day Reunion.

The four-day celebration ends on Sunday.

Saturday’s biggest events were the Park Day Parade followed by a car show, then a picnic and swimming at Silver Springs Park and Pool. Saturday wrapped up with a Park Day dance that lasted until 1:00 a.m.

The event is a chance for friends and family to catch up and reconnect in Springfield. The theme for 2022 was “Reunited…and back together.”

Sunday will wrap up the reunion with Praise in the Park, featuring live gospel music at Silver Springs Park at 3:30 p.m.